President Biden looks to push Build Back Better plan through the Senate

President Biden plans to continue negotiating with his former colleagues, including notable holdouts like Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, as his signature Build Back Better legislation heads to the Senate. While the social spending and climate package will likely change dramatically before it gets passed, Biden has said he is willing to sign the final version whether his main priorities end up in the bill or not. NBC’s Monica Alba reports for Weekend TODAY. Nov. 20, 2021