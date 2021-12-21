President Biden has a new White House puppy

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
President Biden’s White House family has just gotten a little bigger: On Tuesday, the president posted a picture of his new German shepherd puppy, Commander. The purebred pup is just shy of 4 months old.
