President Biden caught swearing at reporter on hot mic

President Biden was caught cursing about a reporter on Monday while on a hot mic. As reporters were being led out of an event related to the economy, Fox News' Peter Doocy posed a question about rising inflation. That's when the President was heard giving an insulting response on a live mic.
Jan. 25, 2022 Read More
