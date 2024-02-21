Biden administration cancels another $1.2 billion in student loans

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
President Joe Biden announced that his administration has cancelled another $1.2 billion in student loans. This latest round of forgiveness effects more than 150,000 borrowers who have small loans and have already made payments for 10 years.Feb. 21, 2024
