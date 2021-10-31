President Biden and other world leaders face pressure to act on climate change
01:56
Share this -
copied
The final day of the G-20 summit is underway with President Biden and other world leaders facing pressure to address urgent challenges like expanding access to vaccines, resolving supply chain shortages and taking stronger action on climate change. The U.S. is on the verge of making the largest-ever investment in fighting climate change, which could mark a historic win for President Biden. NBC’s Peter Alexander reports from Rome for Sunday TODAY.Oct. 31, 2021