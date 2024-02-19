IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Presidents Day deals and exclusive coupons: Save up to 40% at Hoka, NYDJ and more

Prescription drugs 101: Common questions answered
Feb. 19, 202404:44

  • Get a behind-the-scenes look at Ally Love’s Peloton classes

    04:59

  • Simple ways to make basic exercises more effective

    05:10

  • How Power Plus Wellness is making exercise more inclusive

    04:49
  • Now Playing

    Prescription drugs 101: Common questions answered

    04:44
  • UP NEXT

    FDA approves asthma drug for some food allergies

    02:53

  • Hair loss fact vs. myth: What you need to know

    04:21

  • How to identify, manage and untangle your emotions

    03:44

  • Modern medicine roundup: The Atlantic diet, scent therapy, more

    05:14

  • Julianne Hough talks platform KINRGY, shares dance workout

    04:10

  • Improve your strength and balance with these 5 moves

    04:17

  • When is the right time to see a doctor when you don’t feel well?

    03:39

  • King Charles speaks out on cancer diagnosis for first time

    00:19

  • Schools suggest mildly sick kids should attend class anyway

    03:00

  • Amy Yasbeck talks heart health in honor of late husband John Ritter

    05:56

  • Don't want to exercise? You're not lazy, science says

    02:53

  • How to talk to your kids about mental health, online safety

    04:59

  • 3 experts share important tips for maintaining a healthy heart

    06:31

  • How to use the Recharge Method to get your day going strong

    04:40

  • Numbers to look out for when checking heart health

    04:11

  • Demi Lovato opens up about her engagement, health journey

    04:57

Prescription drugs 101: Common questions answered

04:44

When it comes to prescription drugs, should you go generic or name brand? And when is off-label use ok? NBC News medical contributor Natalie Azar answers all that and more.Feb. 19, 2024

  • Get a behind-the-scenes look at Ally Love’s Peloton classes

    04:59

  • Simple ways to make basic exercises more effective

    05:10

  • How Power Plus Wellness is making exercise more inclusive

    04:49
  • Now Playing

    Prescription drugs 101: Common questions answered

    04:44
  • UP NEXT

    FDA approves asthma drug for some food allergies

    02:53

  • Hair loss fact vs. myth: What you need to know

    04:21

  • How to identify, manage and untangle your emotions

    03:44

  • Modern medicine roundup: The Atlantic diet, scent therapy, more

    05:14

  • Julianne Hough talks platform KINRGY, shares dance workout

    04:10

  • Improve your strength and balance with these 5 moves

    04:17

  • When is the right time to see a doctor when you don’t feel well?

    03:39

  • King Charles speaks out on cancer diagnosis for first time

    00:19

  • Schools suggest mildly sick kids should attend class anyway

    03:00

  • Amy Yasbeck talks heart health in honor of late husband John Ritter

    05:56

  • Don't want to exercise? You're not lazy, science says

    02:53

  • How to talk to your kids about mental health, online safety

    04:59

  • 3 experts share important tips for maintaining a healthy heart

    06:31

  • How to use the Recharge Method to get your day going strong

    04:40

  • Numbers to look out for when checking heart health

    04:11

  • Demi Lovato opens up about her engagement, health journey

    04:57

Heavy rain, whipping winds wreak havoc in the West

Fatal shootings at University of Colorado dorm rocks campus

Joel Osteen overcome with emotion at first service since shooting

Hundreds detained in Russia at events honoring Alexei Navalny

Trump calls civil fraud trial a ‘sham case’ after $355 million fine

3 first responders killed in Minnesota during domestic violence call

4 winter hacks to keep you warm, healthy and cozy

Michael B. Jordan on how he's helping to empower HBCU athletes

Get a behind-the-scenes look at Ally Love’s Peloton classes

See designer Papa Oppong's custom designs for Hoda & Jenna

Orzo in hidden veggie sauce: Get Dylan Dreyer's kid-friendly recipe

Simple ways to make basic exercises more effective

How Power Plus Wellness is making exercise more inclusive

Margaret Qualley talks ‘Drive-Away Dolls’, Lana Del Rey song

Prescription drugs 101: Common questions answered

Desserts to satisfy your sweet tooth (without the guilt)

Grant Gustin talks making Broadway debut in ‘Water for Elephants’

Shop beauty, fashion and more with these small Black businesses

Hair loss fact vs. myth: What you need to know

Ewan McGregor, daughter Clara talk teaming up for 'Bleeding Love'

4 winter hacks to keep you warm, healthy and cozy

Michael B. Jordan on how he's helping to empower HBCU athletes

Get a behind-the-scenes look at Ally Love’s Peloton classes

See designer Papa Oppong's custom designs for Hoda & Jenna

I don’t like my boyfriend’s friends. Should I say something?

‘Twisters,’ ‘Inside Out 2,' more: See trailers for upcoming movies

Colton Underwood says he and husband are on path to parenthood

Go behind the scenes of NYFW with designer Sergio Hudson

J.B. Smoove on how his wife manifested his role on ‘Curb’

A friend asked me to set her up with my other friend. Can I say no?

Splurge or save: When should you spend money on beauty items?

Here are the best deals to nab during 2024 Presidents Day sales

Shop beauty, fashion and more with these small Black businesses

Top mattresses — and where to find the best Presidents Day sales

Nab these Presidents Day deals early — plus, exclusive discounts!

Shop these creative gifts from Etsy for the loved ones in your life

Shop these useful home hacks and bestselling beauty finds

Show love to all in your life with these Valentine’s Day gifts

Tailgate gadgets, accessories and more to prep for the big game

5 essential tips and products to elevate your self-care routine

Orzo in hidden veggie sauce: Get Dylan Dreyer's kid-friendly recipe

Desserts to satisfy your sweet tooth (without the guilt)

Plan the perfect Sunday brunch with these sweet and fluffy buns

Cookies, ramen, cocktails and more to keep you cozy all winter

Juicy tarragon roast chicken: Get the recipe!

Skillet chicken and whoopie pies: Get these Valentine's Day recipes

Impress your loved one with this romantic Valentine's Day dessert

Caribbean curry shrimp burger: Get chef Shorne Benjamin’s recipe

Kick off Mardi Gras with yakamein soup and red beans & rice

Super Bowl-inspired cocktails everyone will love