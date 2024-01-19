IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Prices of some prescriptions drugs to go up — including Ozempic
Prices for some prescription medications are on the rise, while mortgage rates are expected to fall below 6% this year. NBC’s Christine Romans joins TODAY to break down what you need to know about this conflicting economic news.Jan. 19, 2024
