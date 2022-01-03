Pre-med student honored after spotting cancerous mole on hockey staffer
Pre-med student Nadia Popovici was attending her first Seattle Kraken hockey game in October when she noticed a suspicious mole on the neck of the Vancouver Canuck’s assistant equipment manager, Brian Hamilton. She knocked on the glass and urged him to get it checked out. The mole turned out to be cancerous and Hamilton had it removed. The two were able to be reunited and he thanked her for saving his life.Jan. 3, 2022
