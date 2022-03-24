Veteran trendsetter Jenna Lyons on building a fashion brand
As a young girl, Jenna Lyons taught herself to sew and later on grew up to become the executive director of J. Crew for 27 years. After leaving the brand, Lyons is branching out with her HBO series, “Stylish with Jenna Lyons,” her furniture line and lash company called Love Seen.March 24, 2022
