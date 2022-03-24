IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Shop All Day: 23 problem-solving finds we can’t live without

  

  

TODAY

Veteran trendsetter Jenna Lyons on building a fashion brand

06:02

As a young girl, Jenna Lyons taught herself to sew and later on grew up to become the executive director of J. Crew for 27 years. After leaving the brand, Lyons is branching out with her HBO series, “Stylish with Jenna Lyons,” her furniture line and lash company called Love Seen.March 24, 2022

  

  

