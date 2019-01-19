News

Powerful winter storm to impact more than 110 million people

02:04

A storm bringing heavy snow, freezing rain and ice is making its way east. More than 110 million people may be impacted as states of emergency have been declared from Kansas to New Jersey. NBC’s Ron Allen reports for TODAY.Jan. 19, 2019

  • Trump and Pelosi trade jabs as shutdown enters 5th week

    02:29

  • Russia questions still face Trump after Mueller’s statement, analyst says

    03:00

  • Trump and Kim Jong Un to meet in 2nd summit

    00:45

  • Mueller’s office issues statement disputing BuzzFeed report on Cohen

    02:26

  • Weekend forecast: How bad will this snowstorm be?

    01:34

  • Powerful winter storm to impact more than 110 million people

    02:04

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All