Powerful winter storm takes aim at millions on East Coast
01:10
This weekend a powerful winter storm is set to bring heavy snow and extremely cold wind chills to millions on the East Coast, with the possibility of 14 inches in some areas. Severe rain storms are on the horizon in the Southeast, with up to 5 to 6 inches of rain in Florida and a chance of tornado activity. TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer has your forecast.March 11, 2022
