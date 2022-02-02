Powerful winter storm takes aim at millions across the country
A major winter storm is making its way across the U.S. where in Chicago, it has already started snowing. More than 90 million Americans are in the crosshairs of what could be the biggest storm of the season. NBC's Meagan Fitzgerald reports for TODAY from Chicago.Feb. 2, 2022
