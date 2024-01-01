IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Powerful earthquakes rattle Japan, trigger tsunami warnings 00:28 A series of powerful earthquakes struck Central Japan overnight, triggering tsunami warnings in the region and knocking out power to tens of thousands of homes. The largest quake reached a magnitude of 7.5. (edited) Jan. 1, 2024
