IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

8 problem-solving beauty finds for summer — starting at $11

  • Matt Damon talks ‘Oppenheimer’ and origin of ‘Good Will Hunting’

    07:44

  • Matt Damon reflects on brotherhood with Ben Affleck

    03:47

  • Hollywood faces uncertain future amid SAG-AFTRA, WGA strikes

    04:51

  • Otter remains at large after series of surfboard thefts

    02:55

  • Rev. Stephen Pieters, HIV survivor and gay activist, dies at 70

    02:13

  • Couple ties the knot in India with Sunday Mug Shots

    01:48

  • Lionel Messi officially signs with Inter Miami

    01:47
  • Now Playing

    Powerball jackpot rises to $900 million after no winner

    00:19
  • UP NEXT

    Biden buoyed by NATO trip and cooling inflation

    02:12

  • Ron DeSantis fires several campaign staffers in move to cut costs

    01:39

  • Hospitals see spike in patients during record extreme heat

    01:46

  • Trump says DeSantis should 'get home' to Florida

    00:54

  • Suspect on the run after shooting 4 people in Georgia

    00:23

  • Pennsylvania police say escaped inmate is back in custody

    01:48

  • Salma Hayek Pinault on clearing own path in Hollywood, new ‘Magic Mike’ movie

    07:58

  • Chicago couple creates gardens and jobs for at-risk youth

    03:09

  • Susan Love, surgeon and breast cancer advocate, dies at 75

    02:22

  • Man who lost job becomes bestselling author after viral video

    02:24

  • Sunday Mug Shots: Beating the heat at Niagara Falls

    01:30

  • New health warnings after hottest days on Earth recorded

    04:17

Powerball jackpot rises to $900 million after no winner

00:19

The Powerball jackpot is now up to $900 million, the third largest in Powerball history. The drawing is Monday night.July 16, 2023

  • Matt Damon talks ‘Oppenheimer’ and origin of ‘Good Will Hunting’

    07:44

  • Matt Damon reflects on brotherhood with Ben Affleck

    03:47

  • Hollywood faces uncertain future amid SAG-AFTRA, WGA strikes

    04:51

  • Otter remains at large after series of surfboard thefts

    02:55

  • Rev. Stephen Pieters, HIV survivor and gay activist, dies at 70

    02:13

  • Couple ties the knot in India with Sunday Mug Shots

    01:48

  • Lionel Messi officially signs with Inter Miami

    01:47
  • Now Playing

    Powerball jackpot rises to $900 million after no winner

    00:19
  • UP NEXT

    Biden buoyed by NATO trip and cooling inflation

    02:12

  • Ron DeSantis fires several campaign staffers in move to cut costs

    01:39

  • Hospitals see spike in patients during record extreme heat

    01:46

  • Trump says DeSantis should 'get home' to Florida

    00:54

  • Suspect on the run after shooting 4 people in Georgia

    00:23

  • Pennsylvania police say escaped inmate is back in custody

    01:48

  • Salma Hayek Pinault on clearing own path in Hollywood, new ‘Magic Mike’ movie

    07:58

  • Chicago couple creates gardens and jobs for at-risk youth

    03:09

  • Susan Love, surgeon and breast cancer advocate, dies at 75

    02:22

  • Man who lost job becomes bestselling author after viral video

    02:24

  • Sunday Mug Shots: Beating the heat at Niagara Falls

    01:30

  • New health warnings after hottest days on Earth recorded

    04:17

01:48

Pennsylvania police say escaped inmate is back in custody

01:39

Ron DeSantis fires several campaign staffers in move to cut costs

07:44

Matt Damon talks ‘Oppenheimer’ and origin of ‘Good Will Hunting’

03:47

Matt Damon reflects on brotherhood with Ben Affleck

02:55

Otter remains at large after series of surfboard thefts

01:48

Couple ties the knot in India with Sunday Mug Shots

02:13

Rev. Stephen Pieters, HIV survivor and gay activist, dies at 70

04:51

Hollywood faces uncertain future amid SAG-AFTRA, WGA strikes

01:47

Lionel Messi officially signs with Inter Miami

00:19

Powerball jackpot rises to $900 million after no winner

03:22

Brad Paisley talks ‘not shying away’ from heavy topics in new album

04:08

Try these healthy food hacks to beat the heat

05:20

Car safety 101: New information could save lives

04:27

Get the scoop on the newest ice cream flavors!

04:04

Shop these products to solve common summer problems

06:11

Sterling K. Brown and Mark Duplass talk ‘Biosphere,’ looming strike

05:06

How to boost your energy first thing in the morning

04:15

Discover your money personality — and learn how to budget for it

03:40

What an actors’ strike could mean for show and movies

04:29

How to motivate yourself out of a summer slump

03:43

Shop these products to protect your hair this summer

05:33

How to Barbie-fy your wardrobe

03:30

Should you pay for your friend’s dinner on their birthday?

05:25

Michelle Buteau on body positivity in ‘Survival of the Thickest’

04:11

Hoda shares her recipe for high-protein homemade ice cream

03:56

Barbie-fy your home with these designer tips

05:18

Ashley Graham talks new show ‘Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge'

04:37

Meet the camp director who's been impacting lives for decades

06:10

Sesame baked chicken: Get Sunny Anderson’s easy recipe

03:20

Jenna Bush Hager reads book clues on ‘Jeopardy!'

05:35

Shop TODAY announces winners of first Beauty Awards

04:38

How to pull off viral TikTok beauty trends — no filter needed

03:42

Affordable festive fashion for all your holiday gatherings

04:39

Thoughtful, last-minute gift ideas that are sure to impress everyone

04:31

From retro to modern: Tech gifts for everyone on your list

04:15

Got kids on your gift list? Check out these hot holiday toys

03:39

Get exclusive deals on dinnerware, beauty, skincare and more

00:37

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

00:36

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

04:26

Shop these standout Cyber Monday that make the perfect gifts

04:11

Hoda shares her recipe for high-protein homemade ice cream

04:08

Try these healthy food hacks to beat the heat

06:10

Sesame baked chicken: Get Sunny Anderson’s easy recipe

04:06

How to make homemade corn ravioli

25:14

These trailblazing fisherwomen are building a more sustainable seafood industry | Head of the Table

05:08

Try this buffalo chicken boat recipe that’s better than takeout

03:16

Cooking with Cal: Dylan shares her mother’s casserole recipe

04:39

Try this breakfast-inspired dessert of nubby granola shortbread

04:45

Meet the female master bourbon distiller making history

05:11

Grill Dads share their ‘better than buffalo wings’ chicken recipe