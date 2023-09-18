IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

A style expert shares transitional trends for your fall wardrobe — starting at $10

  • Now Playing

    Powerball jackpot now $638M, its 10th-largest prize ever

    00:39
  • UP NEXT

    How to save on (and cancel) digital and streaming services

    05:22

  • Modern coupon clipping: How to use apps to save money

    04:58

  • College dining 101: How to eat healthy on a budget

    04:39

  • Homeowners face insurance woes amid rise in natural disasters

    04:58

  • Shop smart and save more on back-to-school essentials | Consumer Confidential

    24:53

  • With high mortgage rates, what are your options to buy a home?

    02:59

  • Money mindset: How to figure out your 'set for life' number

    04:53

  • Clever, but risky: What to know about skiplagging

    03:35

  • How to save and pay for college: Scholarships, financial aid, more

    05:27

  • Save on back-to-school shopping with these tax-free holiday tips

    04:24

  • Pet insurance 101: What you should consider before buying

    04:33

  • Bank glitch in Ireland leads to ATM cash grab

    00:38

  • How to make extra cash by selling your stuff

    04:27

  • Fast food sales rise as patrons looks for convenience, affordability

    03:55

  • More streaming services explore password-sharing crackdown

    02:24

  • Latest inflation numbers show consumer prices rose 3.2% in July

    02:04

  • Inside the big business of menopause

    05:00

  • What are the unexplained service fees on restaurant bills for?

    03:16

  • Inside the search for the $1.58B Mega Millions jackpot winner

    02:33

Powerball jackpot now $638M, its 10th-largest prize ever

00:39

The Powerball jackpot has risen to $638 million — its tenth-largest prize ever. The lump sum payout would be around $304 million.Sept. 18, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Powerball jackpot now $638M, its 10th-largest prize ever

    00:39
  • UP NEXT

    How to save on (and cancel) digital and streaming services

    05:22

  • Modern coupon clipping: How to use apps to save money

    04:58

  • College dining 101: How to eat healthy on a budget

    04:39

  • Homeowners face insurance woes amid rise in natural disasters

    04:58

  • Shop smart and save more on back-to-school essentials | Consumer Confidential

    24:53

  • With high mortgage rates, what are your options to buy a home?

    02:59

  • Money mindset: How to figure out your 'set for life' number

    04:53

  • Clever, but risky: What to know about skiplagging

    03:35

  • How to save and pay for college: Scholarships, financial aid, more

    05:27

  • Save on back-to-school shopping with these tax-free holiday tips

    04:24

  • Pet insurance 101: What you should consider before buying

    04:33

  • Bank glitch in Ireland leads to ATM cash grab

    00:38

  • How to make extra cash by selling your stuff

    04:27

  • Fast food sales rise as patrons looks for convenience, affordability

    03:55

  • More streaming services explore password-sharing crackdown

    02:24

  • Latest inflation numbers show consumer prices rose 3.2% in July

    02:04

  • Inside the big business of menopause

    05:00

  • What are the unexplained service fees on restaurant bills for?

    03:16

  • Inside the search for the $1.58B Mega Millions jackpot winner

    02:33

Five Americans held in Iran for years to be freed in prisoner swap

UAW has ‘reasonably productive conversations’ with Ford

LA County deputy fatally shot in patrol car in 'ambush' attack

Trump appears to undermine own defense in 2020 election case

Kouri Richins allegedly tried to get mother to give false testimony

Shop these transitional outfits as we head into fall

Meet the woman behind the big new screen at the Patriots’ stadium

Stephanie Mansour to host meal-prepping Start TODAY event

Dwayne Johnson reunites with John Cena at WWE

Ryan Reynolds latest Aviation Gin ad calls out pumpkin spice

Swap out the chips for bell peppers to make these healthier nachos

Here are the winners of NBC Select’s Best of Bed & Bath Awards

Elmo talks Season 2 of 'Goodnight, World!' podcast

Marking the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing, 60 years later

TODAY's Al Roker delivers first TED Talk on climate change

Try these 2 hearty soup recipes to stay cozy during the fall season

Fashion trends for fall 2023: Knee high boots, trench coats, more

Matthew A. Cherry on going from NFL player to Oscar-winner

Inside look at the sweet science behind harvesting honey

TODAY's Al Roker honored for work in raising cancer awareness

People x TODAY Beauty Awards: Here are the top products

Millie Bobby Brown talks ‘Nineteen Steps,’ wedding planning

5 hair and makeup winners from People x TODAY beauty awards

Jenna shares the hilarious talk she had with her kids about puberty

Lamb meatballs with pomodoro and ricotta: Get the recipe!

Bravo’s ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ heads to Italian Riviera

Carrie Underwood on being a mom, limiting her kids’ technology

Megan Thee Stallion on interaction with Justin Timberlake at VMAs

Ice-T talks 22-year marriage to Coco, fatherhood, hip-hop evolution

Nelly confirms he and Ashanti are dating again

Shop TODAY announces winners of first Beauty Awards

How to pull off viral TikTok beauty trends — no filter needed

Affordable festive fashion for all your holiday gatherings

Thoughtful, last-minute gift ideas that are sure to impress everyone

From retro to modern: Tech gifts for everyone on your list

Got kids on your gift list? Check out these hot holiday toys

Get exclusive deals on dinnerware, beauty, skincare and more

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

Shop these standout Cyber Monday that make the perfect gifts

Stephanie Mansour to host meal-prepping Start TODAY event

Ryan Reynolds latest Aviation Gin ad calls out pumpkin spice

Steak tacos and chicken sliders: Get Alex Guarnaschelli’s recipes!

Lamb meatballs with pomodoro and ricotta: Get the recipe!

Try these 2 hearty soup recipes to stay cozy during the fall season

This creamy spaghetti al limone recipe is classic and versatile

Easy ravioli from scratch and no-cook tomato sauce: Get the recipe

Healthy hacks for enjoying dessert without the guilt

Alex Guarnaschelli shares recipe for ricotta-stuffed shells

Make these beef sliders and ribs to celebrate new NFL season