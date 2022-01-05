Powerball jackpot jumps to $610 million as people race to buy tickets

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
How virtual reality is innovating work-from-home experiences05:00
Meet the ‘Dinosaur Cowboy’ who discovered fossils in Montana05:53
First woman to become commanding officer of USS Constitution00:32
Athletes Kyrie Irving, Novak Djokovic return to play despite being unvaccinated02:56
Consumer Electronics Show returns with holograms, augmented reality02:38
Capitol rioter Jenna Ryan speaks out before federal prison sentence03:08
Now Playing
Powerball jackpot jumps to $610 million as people race to buy tickets00:25
UP NEXT
NY prosecutors drop groping charges against Andrew Cuomo00:23
North Korea fires suspected ballistic missile00:24
A record 4.5 million Americans quit their jobs in November, data shows02:15
Fox News' Sean Hannity's text messages revealed, Capitol police prep for Jan. 6 anniversary02:28
CDC under fire for ‘confusing’ COVID guidance, Chicago schools switch to remote learning02:14
Fallout grows over response to drivers stranded for 20+ hours on 1-9505:24
Tristan Thompson apologizes to Khloe Kardashian after paternity test04:54
Author Terri Trespicio shares why it’s important to ‘Unfollow Your Passion’03:26
Winter safety tips for avoiding potentially hazardous situations05:07
What kind of masks should children wear in school?03:38
Prince Andrew’s lawyers argue Virginia Giuffre’s settlement should protect him01:45
Classic BlackBerry devices to officially stop working after decades of popularity04:05
Fallout grows over Antonio Brown's mid-game meltdown02:52
Powerball jackpot jumps to $610 million as people race to buy tickets00:25
In just one day, the Powerball jackpot has grown another $35 million to reach a whopping $610 million. If won, it would be the seventh largest Powerball jackpot of all time.Jan. 5, 2022
UP NEXT
How virtual reality is innovating work-from-home experiences05:00
Meet the ‘Dinosaur Cowboy’ who discovered fossils in Montana05:53
First woman to become commanding officer of USS Constitution00:32
Athletes Kyrie Irving, Novak Djokovic return to play despite being unvaccinated02:56
Consumer Electronics Show returns with holograms, augmented reality02:38
Capitol rioter Jenna Ryan speaks out before federal prison sentence03:08