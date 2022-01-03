No one has won the Powerball lottery jackpot since October, and the grand prize grew to more than half a billion dollars after no one won again on Saturday. But if you're feeling lucky, you have another chance of hitting the jackpot (a 1 in 292,000,000 chance to be exact) at the next drawing on Monday night.Jan. 3, 2022
Why it’s important to say your debt amount out loud
05:08
Now Playing
Powerball jackpot grows to more than $500 million
00:49
UP NEXT
How to get your debt under control in 2022
03:51
How to set your resolutions (and actually stick to them) in 2022
03:22
Tips to reaching your money goals in 2022
04:45
For many, 2022 will be the year to make up for missed vacations