    Powerball jackpot grows to $454 million

TODAY

Powerball jackpot grows to $454 million

00:28

No one won Monday’s Powerball drawing, bringing the new jackpot to $454 million – the largest Powerball jackpot since January. The next drawing is Wednesday night.April 26, 2022

