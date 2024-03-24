IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Powerball jackpot climbs to $800 million after no winner
March 24, 202400:25
  • UP NEXT

    White House weighs response if Israel invades Rafah

    01:39

  • Chuck Schumer calls Netanyahu an 'obstacle to peace’

    01:34

  • Trump says there will be a ‘bloodbath’ if he isn’t reelected

    00:42

  • Alexei Navalny supporters protest Russian presidential election

    02:02

  • What will happen to TikTok if the U.S. bans the app?

    04:46

  • Kate Winslet on dictator role in ‘The Regime’ and life after ‘Titanic’

    08:29

  • MLB star Mookie Betts connects baseball success to bowling

    03:23

  • David E. Harris, first Black pilot for a major US airline, dies at 89

    02:10

  • Fan celebrates being breast cancer-free in Sunday Mug Shot

    01:50

  • Kacey Musgraves on ‘Deeper Well’ inspiration, overcoming doubts

    07:54

  • Oscars 2024 preview: Who is expected to win awards?

    02:15

  • American sailor becomes first woman to race solo around the world

    04:01

  • Juli Lynne Charlot, creator of iconic ’50s poodle skirt, dies at 101

    02:00

  • Volunteers type to preserve history at Library of Congress

    03:30

  • Fan in Detroit celebrates 91st birthday with Sunday Mug Shot

    01:54

  • Justice Department opens criminal investigation into Alaska Airlines mid-air door blowout

    01:59

  • Biden campaign raised $10M in 24 hours after State of the Union address

    02:11

  • Biden, Trump campaigns release dueling ads about president age

    03:00

  • Sydney Sweeney on ‘Euphoria,’ ‘White Lotus,’ and path to stardom

    08:09

  • Photographer recounts storied career capturing rock and roll icons

    04:13

Powerball jackpot climbs to $800 million after no winner

00:25

No one matched all the numbers in last night’s drawing of the Powerball so now the huge jackpot is up to $800 million for Monday’s drawing.March 24, 2024

  • UP NEXT

    White House weighs response if Israel invades Rafah

    01:39

  • Chuck Schumer calls Netanyahu an 'obstacle to peace’

    01:34

  • Trump says there will be a ‘bloodbath’ if he isn’t reelected

    00:42

  • Alexei Navalny supporters protest Russian presidential election

    02:02

  • What will happen to TikTok if the U.S. bans the app?

    04:46

  • Kate Winslet on dictator role in ‘The Regime’ and life after ‘Titanic’

    08:29

  • MLB star Mookie Betts connects baseball success to bowling

    03:23

  • David E. Harris, first Black pilot for a major US airline, dies at 89

    02:10

  • Fan celebrates being breast cancer-free in Sunday Mug Shot

    01:50

  • Kacey Musgraves on ‘Deeper Well’ inspiration, overcoming doubts

    07:54

  • Oscars 2024 preview: Who is expected to win awards?

    02:15

  • American sailor becomes first woman to race solo around the world

    04:01

  • Juli Lynne Charlot, creator of iconic ’50s poodle skirt, dies at 101

    02:00

  • Volunteers type to preserve history at Library of Congress

    03:30

  • Fan in Detroit celebrates 91st birthday with Sunday Mug Shot

    01:54

  • Justice Department opens criminal investigation into Alaska Airlines mid-air door blowout

    01:59

  • Biden campaign raised $10M in 24 hours after State of the Union address

    02:11

  • Biden, Trump campaigns release dueling ads about president age

    03:00

  • Sydney Sweeney on ‘Euphoria,’ ‘White Lotus,’ and path to stardom

    08:09

  • Photographer recounts storied career capturing rock and roll icons

    04:13

Hallie Jackson’s mom celebrates birthday with Sunday Mug Shot

Baby boards first flight with her dad flying the plane

Martin Greenfield, Holocaust survivor and tailor, dies at 95

Teen collects discarded Lego sets to donate to kids in need

Kenny Chesney talks new album, life on the road, No Shoes fans

Will Princess Kate’s cancer revelation ease the pressure on her?

March Madness in full swing with historic underdog victories

Powerball jackpot climbs to $800 million after no winner

Truck going wrong way hits school bus in deadly collision

Pope Francis skips homily during Palm Sunday Mass

How to include puppies in your yoga poses

Which game-day snack is highest in vitamin C?

What to Shop This Week: New products for home, beauty, more

Brandi Chastain, Briana Scurry announce pre-Olympic match

Joan Lunden, daughter Jamie Hess talk 'Gratitudeology Podcast'

How to keep your teens safe when traveling for spring break

Life coach offers advice for starting over at any age

André De Shields on his mythology podcast, HIV survivor support

Shop the 16 must-haves in Shop TODAY’s spring favorites bracket

Leslie Bibb on how ‘Palm Royale’ cast was like a ‘family’

Jenna reveals her method for 'hooking people up' on dates

Watch TODAY fan from the plaza play a game of Trip or Bust!

Try these tips for building a happier, more optimistic life

Shop these essential items before your next spring trip

Meet the woman found love through organ donor's brother

The Great Debate: Are pants too big (again)?

Hoda & Jenna talk importance of thoughtful gestures in couples

TODAY fan plays pop culture trivia to win trip to Punta Cana

Try these spring-cleaning hacks with items you already have

Try this recipe for a light and fluffy malva pudding with custard

Shop these essential items before your next spring trip

What to Shop This Week: New products for home, beauty, more

Shop the 16 must-haves in Shop TODAY’s spring favorites bracket

TODAY Bestsellers: Viral jumpsuit, serums, knives and more!

Refresh your hair and beauty routine with these tips and products

Shop these essential spring deals and save up to 84% off!

Ally Love answers her most frequently asked questions

Shop the hottest toys for spring this year

Look well-rested with these easy tips and products

Look well-rested with these easy tips and products

Which game-day snack is highest in vitamin C?

Try this recipe for a light and fluffy malva pudding with custard

Ashley Lonsdale shares recipe for braised chicken and cabbage

Try this crowd-pleasing fresh seafood paella from Tatiana Rosana

Meet Allison Ellsworth, the founder of the soda company Poppi

Chef José Andrés shares his recipe for seared scallops with tzatziki

Try Chef José Andrés’ one-pot chicken youvetsi and tabbouleh

Try these sausage rolls that are perfect for Saint Patrick's Day

Try Catherine Fulvio’s recipes for cottage pie and apple cream cake

How these female whiskey makers are bringing back a lost Irish art