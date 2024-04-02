Powerball jackpot crosses $1B mark to be 4th largest in history

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
See rescued seal pups get released back into ocean in New Jersey09:15
Florida Supreme Court allows six-week abortion ban to take effect02:05
Proposed California bill would let workers ignore boss after-hours00:44
Watch: Hiker hanging from rock is rescued after falling off trail00:32
United asks pilots to take unpaid time off, citing plane delivery delay02:45
What happens when popular weight loss drugs don't work?03:01
Now Playing
Powerball jackpot crosses $1B mark to be 4th largest in history00:26
UP NEXT
8 cruise ship passengers stranded in Africa after missing all-aboard05:41
Trump returns to campaign trail after posting $175M bond01:50
José Andrés speaks out on reported death of aid workers in Gaza02:23
Storm heads for East Coast after tornadoes, hail sweep Midwest03:27
Kylie Kelce on Jason's retirement, Taylor Swift, autism awareness08:00
Philadelphia Eagles take over TODAY plaza for autism awareness07:11
President Biden shares message of optimism amid 2024 campaign04:43
Powerball jackpot grows to $975 million, 5th largest in history00:26
FDA issues highest-level alert for heart pump linked to 49 deaths00:30
2024 solar eclipse: Communities in path of totality gear up for event02:44
Fast food prices set to go up amid employee minimum wage hike02:34
Kate Middleton and family notably absent from Easter services03:00
Caught on camera: Runaway saw blade narrowly misses man00:42
Powerball jackpot crosses $1B mark to be 4th largest in history00:26
The Powerball jackpot is on the rise once again, now worth nearly $1.1 billion, the fourth largest in Powerball history. The next drawing is Wednesday night.April 2, 2024
See rescued seal pups get released back into ocean in New Jersey09:15
Florida Supreme Court allows six-week abortion ban to take effect02:05
Proposed California bill would let workers ignore boss after-hours00:44
Watch: Hiker hanging from rock is rescued after falling off trail00:32
United asks pilots to take unpaid time off, citing plane delivery delay02:45
What happens when popular weight loss drugs don't work?03:01
Now Playing
Powerball jackpot crosses $1B mark to be 4th largest in history00:26
UP NEXT
8 cruise ship passengers stranded in Africa after missing all-aboard05:41
Trump returns to campaign trail after posting $175M bond01:50
José Andrés speaks out on reported death of aid workers in Gaza02:23
Storm heads for East Coast after tornadoes, hail sweep Midwest03:27
Kylie Kelce on Jason's retirement, Taylor Swift, autism awareness08:00
Philadelphia Eagles take over TODAY plaza for autism awareness07:11
President Biden shares message of optimism amid 2024 campaign04:43
Powerball jackpot grows to $975 million, 5th largest in history00:26
FDA issues highest-level alert for heart pump linked to 49 deaths00:30
2024 solar eclipse: Communities in path of totality gear up for event02:44
Fast food prices set to go up amid employee minimum wage hike02:34
Kate Middleton and family notably absent from Easter services03:00
Caught on camera: Runaway saw blade narrowly misses man00:42