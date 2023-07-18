Powerball jackpot hits $1B after no jackpot winners

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Watch: Reds grounds crew member gets swallowed by giant tarp00:49
Insurers stop renewing, writing new homeowner policies in Florida03:03
Carlee Russell’s family speaks out: ‘She was not in a good state’03:59
Now Playing
Powerball jackpot hits $1B after no jackpot winners00:36
UP NEXT
Sailor and dog rescued after months stranded in the Pacific02:35
Airplane's emergency slide falls onto a Chicago home01:31
Gilgo Beach murders: Officials find suspect's car, 2 storage lockers02:23
Unrelenting heat grips US from West Coast to Florida03:31
US soldier in custody after crossing the border into North Korea03:40
Carlos Alcaraz talks to TODAY about win over Novak Djokovic04:40
Wellness tips for a healthy summer | Start TODAY24:43
‘ShearShare’ app connects salons and stylists03:57
How to have a growth mindset in the workplace05:08
How to spot ‘beige flags’ in your relationships05:09
What are website cookies and what does it means to ‘accept all’?03:39
Jill Martin reveals breast cancer diagnosis, urges genetic testing07:20
Lionel Messi joins Inter Miami, sending soccer world into a frenzy02:32
Family of Murdaugh boat crash victim settles lawsuit for $15M00:29
SCUBA diver helps retrieve wedding ring in 45-foot-deep lake01:27
Powerball and Mega Million jackpots reach combined $1.5B01:52
Powerball jackpot hits $1B after no jackpot winners00:36
The Powerball jackpot has grown to an estimated $1 billion after no one matched all the numbers. It’s the third largest Powerball jackpot of all time. The next drawing in Wednesday night.July 18, 2023
Watch: Reds grounds crew member gets swallowed by giant tarp00:49
Insurers stop renewing, writing new homeowner policies in Florida03:03
Carlee Russell’s family speaks out: ‘She was not in a good state’03:59
Now Playing
Powerball jackpot hits $1B after no jackpot winners00:36
UP NEXT
Sailor and dog rescued after months stranded in the Pacific02:35
Airplane's emergency slide falls onto a Chicago home01:31
Gilgo Beach murders: Officials find suspect's car, 2 storage lockers02:23
Unrelenting heat grips US from West Coast to Florida03:31
US soldier in custody after crossing the border into North Korea03:40
Carlos Alcaraz talks to TODAY about win over Novak Djokovic04:40
Wellness tips for a healthy summer | Start TODAY24:43
‘ShearShare’ app connects salons and stylists03:57
How to have a growth mindset in the workplace05:08
How to spot ‘beige flags’ in your relationships05:09
What are website cookies and what does it means to ‘accept all’?03:39
Jill Martin reveals breast cancer diagnosis, urges genetic testing07:20
Lionel Messi joins Inter Miami, sending soccer world into a frenzy02:32
Family of Murdaugh boat crash victim settles lawsuit for $15M00:29
SCUBA diver helps retrieve wedding ring in 45-foot-deep lake01:27
Powerball and Mega Million jackpots reach combined $1.5B01:52