Aspartame categorized as ‘possibly carcinogenic’: What to know
The World Health Organization is categorizing aspartame, a popular artificial sweetener that can be found in thousands of products, as "possibly carcinogenic to humans” — but some U.S. officials disagree with the new findings. Dr. Tara Narula joins TODAY to break down the risks and real-world implications.July 14, 2023