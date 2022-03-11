At Melba's in New Orleans, they break bread and crack open books

Donna Farizan goes to the heart of New Orleans to check out a restaurant called Melba's, where you can not only grab a cup of gumbo or fried shrimp po’boys, but get a free book and even get to meet the author. Owner Jane Wolf defies the odds and shares her love of literature with customers after inspiration struck to have a book signing and giveaway. “We think this can go in every city,” Wolf says. She also gets surprised by Scholastic with $5,000 worth of books! (New Orleans & Company paid for the production of this show.)March 11, 2022