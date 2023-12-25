Pope Francis speaks of ‘futile logic of war’ in Christmas Mass
In Vatican City, more than 6,000 people filled St. Peter’s Basilica to hear Pope Francis speak of what he calls the “futile logic of war.” The Pope told his audience that in a world obsessed with power, people should turn to the real Christmas message of peace and love.Dec. 25, 2023
