Pope Francis delivers annual Christmas message to limited crowd due to COVID-19

The pope delivered his annual Christmas Day message in front of a limited crowd with the Vatican enforcing a vaccine mandate for staff. The pope’s service is among many muted celebrations around the world as the omicron variant forces people to alter plans. NBC’s Molly Hunter reports for Weekend TODAY.
