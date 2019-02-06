News

Pope Francis admits priests and bishops sexually abused nuns

02:42

On the heels of a historic trip to the United Arab Emirates, Pope Francis for the first time acknowledged that members of the Catholic clergy abused nuns, adding a new lawyer to the church’s longtime sex abuse crisis. NBC’s Keir Simmons reports for TODAY.Feb. 6, 2019

  • Woman’s body found in suitcase in Greenwich, Connecticut

    02:12

  • Pope Francis admits priests and bishops sexually abused nuns

    02:42

  • US patient being tested for possible Ebola

    00:24

  • Elizabeth Warren apologizes for identifying as Native American

    00:25

  • In State of the Union, Trump doubles down on border wall

    02:24

  • State of the Union: Trump sends mixed messages to divided Congress

    05:04

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All