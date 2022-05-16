IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Machine Gun Kelly wears $30,000 nails to Billboard Music Awards

    04:11
  • UP NEXT

    Michelle Dockery, Laura Carmichael talk ‘Downton Abbey’ sequel

    05:04

  • Nick Jonas, Shakira on how their competition show is ‘less judgy’

    03:50

  • 'This is Us' stars share what it was like shooting the last scenes

    03:57

  • Shakira, Nick Jonas talk parenthood, 'Dancing with Myself' series

    03:47

  • Camila Cabello set to join 'The Voice' as newest judge

    00:53

  • New doc explores how Princess Diana was treated by the media

    01:02

  • Billboard Music Awards 2022: Marquee winners and performances

    02:19

  • Cast of 'Downton Abbey' spills details on new era for the Crawleys

    07:17

  • Naomi Judd honored by family and friends at public memorial

    01:26

  • Goodbye to the iPod, the device that changed how we enjoy music

    03:25

  • Peter Moore, pioneering designer of Nike's Air Jordan, dies at 78

    02:35

  • Mike Myers talks ‘The Pentaverate’ and his big break on ‘SNL’

    07:45

  • Selena Gomez and Post Malone hosting ‘SNL’ for their first time

    00:56

  • Fred Ward, ‘The Right Stuff,’ ‘Tremors,’ actor dies at 79

    00:44

  • Chris Rock on Will Smith slap: ‘I’m OK, if anybody was wondering’

    01:02

  • Discerning baby proves not everyone is a fan of Harry Styles

    03:52

  • Influencer Mikey Angelo performs his own TODAY-inspired rap song

    05:20

  • What is dead face? Hoda and Jenna try out latest trend

    03:02

  • Get caught up on this month’s popular stories

    04:43

TODAY

Machine Gun Kelly wears $30,000 nails to Billboard Music Awards

04:11

Justin Sylvester, host of E!’s Daily Pop joins Hoda and Jenna to discuss the big night at 2022 Billboard Music Awards. Sylvester also shares the scoop on Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's legal wedding which took place in Santa Barbara on Sunday.May 16, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Machine Gun Kelly wears $30,000 nails to Billboard Music Awards

    04:11
  • UP NEXT

    Michelle Dockery, Laura Carmichael talk ‘Downton Abbey’ sequel

    05:04

  • Nick Jonas, Shakira on how their competition show is ‘less judgy’

    03:50

  • 'This is Us' stars share what it was like shooting the last scenes

    03:57

  • Shakira, Nick Jonas talk parenthood, 'Dancing with Myself' series

    03:47

  • Camila Cabello set to join 'The Voice' as newest judge

    00:53

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All