Politics

Politics in 2019: Trump, Mueller’s probe and the 2020 race

04:41

NBC’s Chuck Todd and Kristen Welker look ahead at Washington in 2019. Todd says eyes will be on Robert Mueller’s Russia probe and Trump's prospects for re-election, but “the real wild card … is going to be the state of the economy one year from today.”Jan. 1, 2019

