Politics in 2019: Trump, Mueller’s probe and the 2020 race

Politics in 2019: Trump, Mueller’s probe and the 2020 race04:41
NBC’s Chuck Todd and Kristen Welker look ahead at Washington in 2019. Todd says eyes will be on Robert Mueller’s Russia probe and Trump's prospects for re-election, but “the real wild card … is going to be the state of the economy one year from today.”
Beyond our borders in 2019: North Korea, Saudi Arabia and Russia03:16
Politics in 2019: Trump, Mueller’s probe and the 2020 race04:41
Democrats to vote on ending shutdown00:32
Sen. Graham signals Trump could compromise over border wall03:23
What to expect from the White House in 201905:10
Trump blames Democrats for migrant children’s deaths02:08