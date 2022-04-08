IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Is suspending Russia from the U.N. Human Rights Council enough?

    04:28

  • Reporter surveys scene of deadly railway station missile attack in Kramatorsk, Ukraine

    02:43

  • How Ukrainian teachers are coping with the war in Ukraine

    05:25

  • Pink Floyd releases new song in support of Ukraine

    00:39
  • Now Playing

    Polish and Ukrainian Olympians go from rivals to roommates

    02:39
  • UP NEXT

    Humanitarian aid workers struggle to get food, supplies to northern Ukrainian towns

    03:16

  • At least 30 killed in rocket attack on train station in Ukraine

    02:44

  • Dozens killed in attack on Kramatorsk train station, Ukrainian officials say

    00:36

  • Russian woman helps over 200 Ukrainians find refuge across Budapest 

    03:20

  • Zelenskyy calls for more 'courageous' sanctions on Russia, supplies for Ukraine

    01:19

  • Russia accused of using hunger as weapon in Ukraine

    01:48

  • Ukraine asks for more weapons as Russia fails to take Kyiv

    01:54

  • Zelenskyy warns Greece: Russia ‘will destroy our common history’

    02:06

  • Amb. Taylor: Suspending Russia from UN Human Rights Council is ‘one element’ of an ‘overall strategy’ to isolate Russia

    09:42

  • Volunteer delivers medicines by bicycle in southern Ukrainian city

    01:11

  • New US sanctions on Russia put Putin’s daughters in the spotlight

    02:02

  • U.S. imposes new sanctions on Russian banks, members of Putin’s family

    04:25

  • Russia fully withdraws troops from Kyiv

    02:34

  • Residents return to Chernihiv to find destruction from Russian offensive

    01:16

  • Red Cross convoy escorts 1,000 civilians from besieged Mariupol

    00:45

TODAY

Polish and Ukrainian Olympians go from rivals to roommates

02:39

Olympic athletes from Poland are reaching out to their Olympic rivals in Ukraine, offering help, and even a safe place to stay. NBC’s Dasha Burns reports for TODAY from Warsaw, Poland.April 8, 2022

  • Is suspending Russia from the U.N. Human Rights Council enough?

    04:28

  • Reporter surveys scene of deadly railway station missile attack in Kramatorsk, Ukraine

    02:43

  • How Ukrainian teachers are coping with the war in Ukraine

    05:25

  • Pink Floyd releases new song in support of Ukraine

    00:39
  • Now Playing

    Polish and Ukrainian Olympians go from rivals to roommates

    02:39
  • UP NEXT

    Humanitarian aid workers struggle to get food, supplies to northern Ukrainian towns

    03:16

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All