Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and son Paul Murdaugh, 22, were found shot to death in their home last week. The Murdaughs are one of the most powerful legal families in South Carolina, and the double murder has left the community, 90 minutes outside Charleston, shaken. More than a week later, police have made no arrests and are still searching for a suspect and motive. NBC’s Blayne Alexander reports.