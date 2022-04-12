Police officer pulls over driverless car in not-so-routine traffic stop

Airlines struggle to meet soaring demand amid staffing shortages02:38
Police officer pulls over driverless car in not-so-routine traffic stop00:47
USPS suspends service in Santa Monica over repeated attacks00:27
Former cop found guilty on all charges in Capitol riot trial00:23
45 million brace for fourth straight week of storm outbreaks01:42
Shanghai residents cry out from windows amid COVID lockdown01:56
Philadelphia reinstates indoor mask mandate as COVID cases rise01:55
Exclusive: Obama weighs in on war in Ukraine, Vladimir Putin02:08
Ukraine accuses Russia of chemical attacks in Mariupol01:57
Already at 40-year high, inflation expected to hit new record02:26
The New York Times crossword puzzle turns 8003:15
Molly Shannon talks new memoir, coming to peace after tragedy05:16
Kim Kardashian: I've always been the underdog and that's ok00:58
‘Better Call Saul’ final season to feature Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul00:28
Clea Shearer is a ‘pillar of strength,’ says ‘Home Edit’ co-star Joanna Teplin04:58
Portuguese man o' wars put spring breakers on high alert01:59
Egg prices skyrocket due to bird flu outbreak02:30
Elon Musk will not be joining Twitter’s board of directors00:21
Manhole explosion in Times Square sends terrified crowd running00:29
Jan. 6 panel has enough evidence to refer Trump for criminal charges, Liz Cheney says00:32
