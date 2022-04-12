IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

These 7 shoe styles are trending for spring — and we need them all

  • Airlines struggle to meet soaring demand amid staffing shortages

    02:38
  • Now Playing

    Police officer pulls over driverless car in not-so-routine traffic stop

    00:47
  • UP NEXT

    USPS suspends service in Santa Monica over repeated attacks

    00:27

  • Former cop found guilty on all charges in Capitol riot trial

    00:23

  • 45 million brace for fourth straight week of storm outbreaks

    01:42

  • Shanghai residents cry out from windows amid COVID lockdown

    01:56

  • Philadelphia reinstates indoor mask mandate as COVID cases rise

    01:55

  • Exclusive: Obama weighs in on war in Ukraine, Vladimir Putin

    02:08

  • Ukraine accuses Russia of chemical attacks in Mariupol

    01:57

  • Already at 40-year high, inflation expected to hit new record

    02:26

  • The New York Times crossword puzzle turns 80

    03:15

  • Molly Shannon talks new memoir, coming to peace after tragedy

    05:16

  • Kim Kardashian: I've always been the underdog and that's ok

    00:58

  • ‘Better Call Saul’ final season to feature Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul

    00:28

  • Clea Shearer is a ‘pillar of strength,’ says ‘Home Edit’ co-star Joanna Teplin

    04:58

  • Portuguese man o' wars put spring breakers on high alert

    01:59

  • Egg prices skyrocket due to bird flu outbreak

    02:30

  • Elon Musk will not be joining Twitter’s board of directors

    00:21

  • Manhole explosion in Times Square sends terrified crowd running

    00:29

  • Jan. 6 panel has enough evidence to refer Trump for criminal charges, Liz Cheney says

    00:32

TODAY

Police officer pulls over driverless car in not-so-routine traffic stop

00:47

Surveillance video shows a San Francisco police officer pulling over an autonomous driverless car for not having its headlights on. After seeing there was no driver in the driver’s seat, the officer walked back to his patrol car, at which point the driverless car pulled away and drove through an intersection.April 12, 2022

  • Airlines struggle to meet soaring demand amid staffing shortages

    02:38
  • Now Playing

    Police officer pulls over driverless car in not-so-routine traffic stop

    00:47
  • UP NEXT

    USPS suspends service in Santa Monica over repeated attacks

    00:27

  • Former cop found guilty on all charges in Capitol riot trial

    00:23

  • 45 million brace for fourth straight week of storm outbreaks

    01:42

  • Shanghai residents cry out from windows amid COVID lockdown

    01:56

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All