Police look to new technology to solve JonBenet Ramsey case 02:38
Twenty-five years after the murder of JonBenét Ramsey, no arrests have ever been made, but the case remains an active investigation. Now authorities say advanced DNA technology may help as they search for new leads. NBC national correspondent Miguel Almaguer reports for TODAY.
Dec. 22, 2021
