News

Police investigating if Jussie Smollett staged attack against him

02:31

Chicago police are now trying to determine if “Empire” star Jussie Smollett staged and paid for the alleged attack. Smollett’s attorney denies this possibility. NBC’s Morgan Radford reports for Sunday TODAY.Feb. 17, 2019

  • Life at the border: How a wall could impact this Arizona town

    04:50

  • Inmates rescue baby trapped inside a car

    00:20

  • Heather Nauert withdrawals bid for UN ambassador consideration

    00:17

  • Chuck Todd: National emergency declaration will be an ’uphill battle’ for Trump

    04:01

  • Grief-stricken Aurora draws community together after shooting

    02:19

  • Police investigating if Jussie Smollett staged attack against him

    02:31

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All