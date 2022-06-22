Police investigate possible Girl Scouts cookie fraud on Long Island

How an LGBTQ foster child found a loving home with two moms05:13
- Now Playing
Police investigate possible Girl Scouts cookie fraud on Long Island01:24
- UP NEXT
Hoda and Jenna put a juice box hack to the test01:59
TODAY sends off art director as she heads to teach at Pace00:30
Al Roker celebrates son, Nick, after high school graduation01:59
Cook once, eat twice: Tips to fight inflation in the kitchen04:06
Broadway theaters to drop mask mandate on July 100:22
Rob Gronkowski says he’s retiring from the NFL for a second time01:27
Massive haboob near Phoenix leaves residents in dust01:06
Why sharks might be spending more time near coastal cities03:18
Delays, cancellations plague air travelers: How to avoid the chaos03:13
3 injured after plane makes crash landing, catches fire in Miami00:29
Jurors find Bill Cosby guilty of sexually abusing 16-year-old in 197500:24
Biden administration wants to limit nicotine levels in cigarettes00:19
Massive heat dome blankets US, shattering temperature records02:54
Earthquake in Afghanistan kills more than 1,000, officials say01:14
Officials speak out about relentless pressure campaign from Trump02:39
Texas official calls Uvalde shooting response an ‘abject failure’03:00
New gun legislation compromise clears major hurdle in the Senate02:07
Here's the endearing reason Al Pacino has a Shrek phone case00:27
How an LGBTQ foster child found a loving home with two moms05:13
- Now Playing
Police investigate possible Girl Scouts cookie fraud on Long Island01:24
- UP NEXT
Hoda and Jenna put a juice box hack to the test01:59
TODAY sends off art director as she heads to teach at Pace00:30
Al Roker celebrates son, Nick, after high school graduation01:59
Cook once, eat twice: Tips to fight inflation in the kitchen04:06
Play All
Play All