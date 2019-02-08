Police identify body in suitcase found in Greenwich, Connecticut

Police identify body in suitcase found in Greenwich, Connecticut02:38
Police in Greenwich, Connecticut, have now identified the young woman whose body was found inside a suitcase on the side of the road. The family of the victim, named Valerie Reyes, spoke out about her death. NBC’s Ron Allen reports for TODAY.
Dateline preview: Family of teen texting suicide victim speaks out00:51
Remembering Frank Robinson, trailblazing baseball icon02:20
Inside the National Enquirer’s connection to Trump03:40
Acting AG Whitaker set to testify before House panel02:31
Jeff Bezos’ Enquirer blackmail post is ‘bold move,’ analyst says03:52
Jeff Bezos accuses National Enquirer owner of blackmail03:27