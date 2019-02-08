News

Police identify body in suitcase found in Greenwich, Connecticut

02:38

Police in Greenwich, Connecticut, have now identified the young woman whose body was found inside a suitcase on the side of the road. The family of the victim, named Valerie Reyes, spoke out about her death. NBC’s Ron Allen reports for TODAY.Feb. 8, 2019

