Police departments on edge after officers shot in multiple cities
02:06
An uptick in gun violence is pointing to a dangerous trend across the country, as Texas, Washington D.C. and New York City all had officers shot over the weekend. Five NYPD officers have been shot in the first three weeks of 2022, including 22-year-old officer Jason Rivera. New York City Mayor Eric Adams says he will reinstate controversial anti-gun units staffed by plainclothes officers, and Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a new interstate task force aimed at curbing illegal firearms. NBC’s Stephanie Gosk reports for TODAY.Jan. 24, 2022
