Poland accepts Ukrainian refugees amid invasion

03:51

NBC News correspondent Kelly Cobiella is on the ground at a border crossing in Poland. The country has allowed over 80,000 Ukrainians to seek refuge, even without a visa or other documentation. Meanwhile, NBC News foreign correspondent Richard Engel is reporting from the road in Eastern Ukraine, where troops are trying to protect towns and cities.Feb. 26, 2022

