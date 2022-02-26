Poland accepts Ukrainian refugees amid invasion

NBC News correspondent Kelly Cobiella is on the ground at a border crossing in Poland. The country has allowed over 80,000 Ukrainians to seek refuge, even without a visa or other documentation. Meanwhile, NBC News foreign correspondent Richard Engel is reporting from the road in Eastern Ukraine, where troops are trying to protect towns and cities.Feb. 26, 2022
