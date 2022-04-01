Podcaster Dylan Marron talks unlikely friendship with online critic
07:19
Dylan Marron, podcast host and author of “Conversations with People Who Hate Me,” joins Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on TODAY to talk about his unique relationship with a critic who first inspired his book about conversations with people online who post mean messages. “Nothing gives me more hope than these conversations,” Marron says.April 1, 2022
