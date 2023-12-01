Pneumonia cases rise among kids: What are the symptoms?

NORAD fires up its Santa Tracker website with games and music
Doctors in Ohio are reporting a spike in pneumonia cases among children, but they are not necessarily more severe than typical years. Dr. Tara Narula joins TODAY with symptoms to look out for and treatment kids can receive.Dec. 1, 2023
