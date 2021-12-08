Plumber who found money in wall of Joel Osteen’s church gets $20,000 reward
A plumber who found envelopes of money stashed in a wall at Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church has received a $20,000 reward for his find. Police say the cash and checks were likely connected to a 2014 theft at the church.Dec. 8, 2021
