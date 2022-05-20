Platinum Jubilee plans revealed, but will the queen attend?

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Buckingham Palace has revealed the star-studded lineup to mark Queen Elizabeth’s 70 years on the throne. With preparations underway, NBC’s Molly Hunter reports for TODAY that it’s still unclear if the 96-year-old monarch will be in attendance amid a battle with mobility issues.May 20, 2022

See the star-studded list of performers set to take the stage at the queen's Platinum Jubilee

