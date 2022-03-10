Plane carrying Trump makes emergency landing

New details are emerging about an emergency landing over the weekend involving former President Donald Trump. Trump was returning to Palm Beach when one of the plane’s engines reportedly failed about thirty minutes into the flight, forcing the plane to turn around to New Orleans. The plane was borrowed from a Republican donor.March 10, 2022
