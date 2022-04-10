IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins dies at 24

TODAY

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins dies at 24

NFL fans are mourning the loss of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who was struck and killed by a dump truck after he tried to cross a Florida highway on foot Saturday morning. Police are currently investigating why Haskins was there.April 10, 2022

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins dead at 24

    Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins dies at 24

