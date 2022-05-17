IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Getting ready to fire up the grill? Become a pro with Matt Abdoo's recipes for burgers, steak

    Pilot who became unconscious mid-flight leaves hospital

    04:48
Pilot who became unconscious mid-flight leaves hospital

04:48

The pilot who suffered a cardiac arrest event mid-flight is out of the hospital and resting. Passenger-turned-pilot Darren Harrison speaks with TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie about the ordeal and having to land the plane with help from air traffic control.May 17, 2022

Pilot who fell unconscious midflight is home from hospital, doctor calls it ‘miraculous’

