Drug makers race to create oral versions of Ozempic, Wegovy

Ozempic and Wegovy are popular medications helping people lose weight, but they require a weekly injection. Now drugmakers are working on a daily pill form of the medicine that could also lower the cost. Dr. Roshini Raj joins TODAY on the potential side effects and the research that still needs to happen.June 26, 2023
