IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

14 ways to shake up the everyday, from beauty to fashion and more

  • Now Playing

    5 new book releases to read this April

    04:00
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Read with Jenna’ pick for April is ‘Memphis’ by Tara M. Stringfellow

    01:09

  • Podcaster Dylan Marron talks unlikely friendship with online critic

    07:19

  • NY Public Library inundated with book returns after it ends late fees

    00:34

  • How author Kyle Lukoff uses his books to send messages of acceptance

    04:12

  • Looking for your next book? Try these new 2022 releases

    05:22

  • Cat and Nat talk ‘Mom Secrets’ book, share real parenting confessions

    05:03

  • Jenna Bush Hager opens up about writing through difficult times

    06:58

  • Camila Alves McConaughey on family, food and her new book

    05:14

  • Learn how to make the perfect mac and cheese at home

    05:13

  • John Cho on ‘Troublemaker,’ new ‘Star Trek’ and turning 50

    04:24

  • Camila Alves McConaughey on new book challenging picky eaters

    04:56

  • Dolly Parton and Reese Witherspoon team up for new movie

    00:45

  • Seth Meyers on finding his own lane in 'Late Night,' new children’s book

    08:07

  • Seth Meyers flips through his favorite children’s books at the library

    04:03

  • Seth Meyers talks new baby and children’s book with Willie Geist

    00:49

  • Josh Peck gets candid about weight loss, addiction and happiness

    09:10

  • Scott Wolf talks dogs and new Netflix movie, ‘Rescued by Ruby’

    05:42

  • TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer shares a first look at new book ‘Misty the Cloud’

    01:46

  • Seth Meyers shares with Jenna the books that make him and his kids laugh the most

    12:49

TODAY

5 new book releases to read this April

04:00

April has just begun, and the start of a new month means new book releases! Bestselling author Isaac Fitzgerald joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY with the must-reads to check out this spring, including “Girls Can Kiss Now” and “Lessons in Chemistry.”April 4, 2022

From a vacation read to comedic essays, here are 5 books to read in April

  • Now Playing

    5 new book releases to read this April

    04:00
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Read with Jenna’ pick for April is ‘Memphis’ by Tara M. Stringfellow

    01:09

  • Podcaster Dylan Marron talks unlikely friendship with online critic

    07:19

  • NY Public Library inundated with book returns after it ends late fees

    00:34

  • How author Kyle Lukoff uses his books to send messages of acceptance

    04:12

  • Looking for your next book? Try these new 2022 releases

    05:22

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All