IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Jenna Bush Hager's May 2022 book pick is a novel about 'unexpected friendship'

  • Now Playing

    Phone, laptop, earbuds, more: How to thoroughly clean your tech

    04:29
  • UP NEXT

    'George to the Rescue' renovates the Brooklyn Boys & Girls Club

    04:52

  • At Home TODAY with Jill Martin: Eco-friendly, happier home products

    11:14

  • Pet peeve-proof products to make your homes happier

    04:45

  • Eco-friendly products: Bottle-free beauty set, felt lunch bags, more

    06:07

  • These tech devices help seniors live more safely and comfortably

    04:44

  • Hoda enlists help of designer to makeover Jenna's office: See the reveal

    04:52

  • Law student grows design hobby into multimillion-dollar business

    01:24

  • 'The Home Edit' hosts give Hoda's office a makeover

    07:38

  • $800,000 Virginia home sold with basement squatter included

    02:36

  • Hottest sustainable products: Dryer balls, outlet timer, more

    04:21

  • Meet the mom minimizing waste with eco-friendly cleaning supplies

    04:31

  • Earth-friendly finds: Makeup eraser, reusable straws, more

    03:51

  • How to celebrate bridal showers on a budget

    05:42

  • Versatile items for your home: Divided grill pan, insulated bag, more

    04:52

  • Easy DIY ideas to spruce up items you already have in your home

    05:00

  • ‘Plant Kween’ Christopher Griffin spreads love of greenery

    03:35

  • Upgrade your kitchen with these deals: Sous vide kit, cookware, more

    04:27

  • Here are some micro ways to have a macro effect on sustainability

    06:14

  • GE recalls 6 refrigerator models due to fall risks

    00:23

TODAY

Phone, laptop, earbuds, more: How to thoroughly clean your tech

04:29

From bacteria and germs to dead skin and ear wax, our everyday technology often gets overlooked when it comes to spring cleaning. Wirecutter Deputy Editor Jason Chen joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to show the best practices for tech care, cleaning and maintenance.May 2, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Phone, laptop, earbuds, more: How to thoroughly clean your tech

    04:29
  • UP NEXT

    'George to the Rescue' renovates the Brooklyn Boys & Girls Club

    04:52

  • At Home TODAY with Jill Martin: Eco-friendly, happier home products

    11:14

  • Pet peeve-proof products to make your homes happier

    04:45

  • Eco-friendly products: Bottle-free beauty set, felt lunch bags, more

    06:07

  • These tech devices help seniors live more safely and comfortably

    04:44

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All