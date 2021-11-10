Philanthropist Robert F. Smith works to bolster financial literacy
Robert F. Smith tops the list of Black billionaires in America, but it's his philanthropic work that's grabbed the most headlines, including a commencement speech where he promised to pay off the student loans of the 2019 graduating class of Morehouse College. Now Smith's latest gift is designed to teach young people how to handle money, through an app called Goalsetter. TODAY’s Craig Melvin reports.Nov. 10, 2021