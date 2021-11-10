IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Philanthropist Robert F. Smith works to bolster financial literacy

Robert F. Smith tops the list of Black billionaires in America, but it's his philanthropic work that's grabbed the most headlines, including a commencement speech where he promised to pay off the student loans of the 2019 graduating class of Morehouse College. Now Smith's latest gift is designed to teach young people how to handle money, through an app called Goalsetter. TODAY’s Craig Melvin reports.Nov. 10, 2021

