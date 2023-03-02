IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Eli Lilly slashes prices on insulin: What you need to know

04:26

Elli Lilly, the manufacturer of several insulin products, has announced it's cutting its prices for the widely used drug. NBC’s Vicky Nguyen breakdowns what it means for consumers.March 2, 2023

