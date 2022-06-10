IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

13 bestselling summer beauty essentials we’re loving right now — starting at $8

  • Now Playing

    PGA suspends 17 players for involvement in LIV Golf series

    02:09
  • UP NEXT

    First trailer for Mike Tyson series on Hulu packs a punch

    00:43

  • Officials expand search for Haitians missing from Special Olympics

    00:25

  • Minimum age for Olympic figure skating raised to 17

    01:15

  • Larry Nassar victims seek $1 billion from FBI

    00:30

  • Vigil held to rally for Brittney Griner’s release from Russian prison

    00:35

  • ‘American Ninja Warrior’ hosts talk season 14, new changes

    05:48

  • Zaya Wade opens up about being a trans teen in the spotlight

    01:13

  • Swimming tips to keep your family safe as summer kicks off

    02:57

  • Indianapolis 500: Drivers to watch and what to expect this weekend

    03:18

  • See LeBron James surprise a classroom of kids from his hometown

    00:55

  • Mike Krzyzewski talks retirement, coaching career and family life

    06:14

  • Celebrities, activists speak out after Texas mass shooting

    02:32

  • Al Roker on his half-marathon, seeing Nick deliver church sermon

    01:55

  • Alabama coach Nick Saban apologizes for taking shots at Texas A&M

    02:24

  • First all-Black team to summit Mount Everest shares their journey

    04:52

  • Exclusive: US women’s soccer reacts to historic equal pay deal

    02:44

  • Steph Curry graduates from college 13 years after leaving for NBA

    00:40

  • Craig Melvin’s brother learns how to swim at 36

    05:06

  • Peter Moore, pioneering designer of Nike's Air Jordan, dies at 78

    02:35

TODAY

PGA suspends 17 players for involvement in LIV Golf series

02:09

Players have barely teed off in the new Saudi-backed LIV Golf series when the PGA announced indefinite bans against 17 players taking part in it this week, including Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson. NBC’s Keir Simmons reports for TODAY.June 10, 2022

  • Now Playing

    PGA suspends 17 players for involvement in LIV Golf series

    02:09
  • UP NEXT

    First trailer for Mike Tyson series on Hulu packs a punch

    00:43

  • Officials expand search for Haitians missing from Special Olympics

    00:25

  • Minimum age for Olympic figure skating raised to 17

    01:15

  • Larry Nassar victims seek $1 billion from FBI

    00:30

  • Vigil held to rally for Brittney Griner’s release from Russian prison

    00:35

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All